What To Know Before Trying Seafood Compost As Fertilizer In Your Garden

Compost is decomposed organic material that can be added to your garden as a soil amendment. While many materials, like deadheaded flowers or wine corks, can be composted, seafood scraps add extra nutrients and minerals to nearly any garden. According to the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Project, tomatoes grown with fish compost grew faster, looked healthier, ripened earlier, and even held off blight longer than those fertilized with veggie or no compost at all.

SARE's research explains that seafood compost is made from natural seafood waste — like fish bones, skin, and scales — combined with other organic matter such as manure, wood chips, straw, leaves, or peat moss, then left to decompose outdoors or in a DIY compost bin. The process of transforming your seafood scraps into compost can take several months and requires specific temperatures to remove any harmful bacteria that may be lurking around. Shells can also be used to add calcium, but they need to be pulverized for faster decomposition.

Quality seafood compost offers several benefits for your garden. The decomposing shells will release calcium and magnesium into the soil, which will help improve health over time. Other fish parts add phosphorus and nitrogen, helping balance soil pH and reduce acidity.