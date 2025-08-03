5 Ways To DIY A Budget-Friendly Compost Bin For Your Garden

A trash can made of metal or heavy-duty plastic is a suitable home for compost, and it's likely to be a cost-effective choice. If you're buying a new trash can for this purpose, make sure it has a tight-fitting lid. Also, be sure to add holes in the sides and bottom so air can circulate with ease. The holes will also help excess liquid escape. Your compost pile should release some liquid, which is known as leachate. In fact, you may need to water your compost periodically to help the microbes inside of it flourish. It's also important to stir your pile regularly to give the contents in the center plenty of oxygen.

Consider setting up your composter in a way that helps you capture the leachate. This byproduct is essentially a DIY fertilizer tea and can be used for giving your plants a nutrient boost. First, drill four holes close together in the middle of the can's base. Next, find a PVC pipe that's about the same height as the can. Drill small holes in it, placing them 2 to 3 inches apart. Then, cut a hole in the can's base that's about the same diameter and circumference as the pipe. Insert the pipe in the hole and put your new compost bin atop a set of bricks or cinder blocks to further promote airflow and drainage. Also place a leachate-catching container where the pipe exits the bin, underneath it.