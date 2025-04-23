The Easiest Way To Compost If You're Short On Time Or Space

Compost costs almost nothing to make and can benefit your garden in numerous ways, from supplying plants with nutrients to enhancing soil structure. One barrier that keeps people from trying it is space. If you have a tiny yard, dedicating several square feet to a compost bin might not be feasible. Bin-based composting may also be a mismatch if you can't turn a big pile of organic waste on a regular basis. Unless you have a rotating compost bin, this task involves mixing the pile with a shovel or pitchfork. Trench composting, or trenching, solves both of these problems by moving the decomposition process underground.

Advertisement

Most above-ground composting methods require you to aerate the pile. That's what turning it does. Airflow helps oxygen-loving microbes break down the pile's contents and prevents foul smells from developing. Underground composting harnesses the power of earthworms and microbes that don't need oxygen. The basic setup involves digging a hole that's at least a foot deep, inserting up to 6 inches of veggie scraps and other compostable items, and then burying these items with soil.

There are a few things you should never compost, including disease-ridden plants and glossy magazine pages. Also avoid meat and dairy products, which tend to attract animals. Making a deeper trench – 1 ½ to 2 feet — prevents critters from smelling its contents or digging them up. Covering the hole right after filling it can discourage them from visiting it, too. Want an extra pest deterrent? Sprinkle cinnamon nearby to keep rats away. As an added bonus, cinnamon repels squirrels and a variety of insects.

Advertisement