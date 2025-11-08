A Beautiful Fruit-Bearing Tree That'll Have Robins Flocking To Your Yard

Robins are America's quintessential backyard bird. They're also the main character in the saying "early bird gets the worm," because this big-bellied, worm-monger is often spotted plucking unsuspecting wigglers from gardens and lawns. However, worms tend to burrow deeper into the soil during dry and hot seasons, so adding berry bushes and trees to your yard provides robins and other songbirds with sustenance when worms and insects may be scarce.

Serviceberry is a hardy native berried shrub or tree, with more than 30 varieties (only two aren't native to North America). But the Robin isn't a picky eater, so plant a species that suits your climate, and it will not only feed your robins, but also provide stunning flowers, blazing autumn foliage, and silvered branches in the winter. To get the right variety for your area, visit your local native plant nursery and ask for a serviceberry (aka Saskatoon, Juneberry, Shadblow, Shadbush). Most do well in USDA Hardiness zones 4 through 9, but the Saskatoon variety can handle zone 2 temperatures down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

After its showy white blossoms bloom in spring, serviceberries produce abundant blueberry-like berries in the summer. They are edible for humans too, but the fruit is not as sweet as a blueberry. That makes serviceberries better for cooking down to a berry syrup, jelly, or simple syrup for a cocktail or mocktail. It's also enjoyed as part of a mixed berry pie (alongside all-stars such as huckleberries, blueberries, and raspberries). By planting this and other native plants, you will attract resident robins, and other frugivores (fruit-eaters). Blue jays, Carolina chickadees, American goldfinches, tufted titmice, brown thrashers, and northern cardinals love a good Juneberry gorge.