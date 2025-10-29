Make Sure To Fertilize Your Lawn This Winter (But Check This First)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As winter weather sets in, many grass types enter a dormancy stage. During this time, the grass is still alive — just growing more slowly or not at all. However, even if you have your lawn mower in winter storage, your turf still requires some attention. Watering your lawn should continue throughout the season (except when the temperatures drop near or below freezing) — however, other steps should be taken before the chill sets in to protect your grass over the winter season. One of the primary things you typically should do before the temperatures dip is to fertilize your lawn. You should also consider whether you have cool-season or warm-season grass.

Adding fertilizer to your lawn before frost sets in can have valuable benefits as part of the winterizing process for your yard. Since your grass is still alive, it will continue to need nutrients to sustain itself through the winter. It will also help your lawn weather a frost or freeze. Additionally, these nutrients will allow your grass to emerge strongly during spring, ensuring your have a lush lawn throughout the warmer weather months. However, in order to maximize the benefits of fertilizing — and to make sure you don't accidentally overfertilize your lawn – it is best to do a soil test prior to purchasing your fertilizer. Not testing your soil and blindly applying fertilizer is one of the most common ways to ruin your lawn.