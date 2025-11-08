Common Problems You Might Run Into When Growing A Christmas Cactus Outdoors

An important part of Christmas cactus blooms is the need for limited sunlight. It requires 13 hours of darkness, which gives the hibiscus its name, as it often blooms near the holiday season. Ensuring that your cactus gets the needed darkness is important, but temperature is also a factor. To yield blooms, experts say the plant needs a period of dormancy, where root systems spread. To achieve this, the plant must be in cool temperatures, around 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of both of these factors, planting the cactus outside in a pot will allow one to move it to ideal sun and temperature conditions.

Along with environmental factors like temperature and sunlight, the plant is also prey to several pests that can affect its growth. One such insect is the Mealybug, which is an armored, scaly bug that steals important nutrients from the plant. One easy and low-maintenance way to prevent these invasions is by utilizing Neem Oil. This oil is toxic to insects while not affecting the plant.

Watering is the final important aspect of growth, with cacti typically requiring low amounts of hydration. In this respect, Christmas cactus is a slight outlier, as there is such a thing as under-watering it. The Farmer's Almanac advises watering the plant roughly once every 2-3 weeks. This being said, ensuring a higher moisture soil during blooms is important as more nutrients will be needed.