A Beautiful Perennial Ground Cover That'll Thrive When Planted In Early Fall

Gardeners know that fall is the absolute best time of year to plant spring-blooming bulbs in your garden. It's also one of the best times to plant perennial ground covers like heather (Calluna vulgaris), which is great whether you're trying to add beautiful color to your lawn or you're searching for a low-maintenance plant for erosion control.

After you've planted heather in the early autumn, you'll eventually grow a drought-tolerant evergreen shrub. While it won't thrive near ponds or rain gardens, it does well in many soil types, including poor, sandy soils. In addition to being an excellent perennial ground cover, heather is often used in rock gardens and border plantings to provide seasonal interest.

With its striking spring foliage — including purple, red, and pink — heather adds color and texture to your garden long before other plants have begun to bloom. It thrives in full sun, requiring at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. While it's not a good choice for areas with heavy shade and can be an invasive weed in some regions, heather makes a good neighbor for other drought-tolerant perennials. Plus, heather requires minimal maintenance, and if you give it a place in your garden, it will reward you by attracting pollinators, providing vibrant color, and helping to suppress weeds.