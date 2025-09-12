A Beautiful Perennial Ground Cover That'll Thrive When Planted In Early Fall
Gardeners know that fall is the absolute best time of year to plant spring-blooming bulbs in your garden. It's also one of the best times to plant perennial ground covers like heather (Calluna vulgaris), which is great whether you're trying to add beautiful color to your lawn or you're searching for a low-maintenance plant for erosion control.
After you've planted heather in the early autumn, you'll eventually grow a drought-tolerant evergreen shrub. While it won't thrive near ponds or rain gardens, it does well in many soil types, including poor, sandy soils. In addition to being an excellent perennial ground cover, heather is often used in rock gardens and border plantings to provide seasonal interest.
With its striking spring foliage — including purple, red, and pink — heather adds color and texture to your garden long before other plants have begun to bloom. It thrives in full sun, requiring at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. While it's not a good choice for areas with heavy shade and can be an invasive weed in some regions, heather makes a good neighbor for other drought-tolerant perennials. Plus, heather requires minimal maintenance, and if you give it a place in your garden, it will reward you by attracting pollinators, providing vibrant color, and helping to suppress weeds.
Why you should plant heather in early fall
Perennial groundcovers have become increasingly popular as more people turn to no-mow alternatives for their outdoor spaces. And if you're thinking heather is right plant for your yard, then pencil in a date sometime in early autumn. Fall planting works with heather for several reasons. There's a decreased risk of transplant shock with the warm soil encouraging root growth and the cooler air reducing stress on the foliage. The cool air also means less evaporation, and with steady precipitation, there's little chance of fall plantings of heather expiring from lack of water. By spring, they'll have a good head start over the weeds.
However, there are some risks associated with fall plantings. In Hardiness Zones 4 to 6, where heather thrives, fall plantings must be done at least six weeks before a hard frost. In many areas, this means planting heather before mid-September, although you could have another month in Zone 6. Still, it's hard to be certain, as frost dates vary from year to year, and if a severe cold snap comes early, it could damage or kill young plants. If you choose autumn to plant heather, use mulch, and plant as early as possible. Pay attention to your local frost dates or contact an extension office to determine a safe planting window.