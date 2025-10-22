Fall Soil Additions That'll Create A Thriving Garden Come Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The end of gardening season comes with its own tasks — you don't just harvest what's left of your crops and walk away. It's essential to look into the best soil additions for your dirt so that it's ready for next year's crops in the spring. Your soil requires nutrients, and now is the perfect time to give it what it needs. This will come in the form of adding minerals and other amendments to replenish any nutrients your garden soil is lacking.

However, the first step is to test your soil. You can go to your local gardening center and get a testing kit if you want to do it yourself, or pick one up online, like the comprehensive test kit from My Soil. These tests will help you identify some of the missing minerals from your soil, but for more accurate results, you may want to go through your local county extension office.

When taking a soil sample, you'll want to get below the surface soil, dig down with your trowel about six inches, and take a one-inch slice of soil. Take a few samples from different areas of your garden and mix them in a clean dish. Seal it all in a plastic bag, put your information on it, and drop it off at the extension office. This test will tell you how much nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) are in your soil, so you know what you need more of.