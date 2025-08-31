Unexpected Ways You Could Be Using Hydrogen Peroxide In Your Garden

You've spent the winter planning your planting scheme, purchasing all of the seeds months in advance, and come spring, planting them with the kind of giddy hope that only months of anticipation can build. And then nothing. Weeks go by, seeds left patiently beneath a few millimeters of soil, only for you to brush it back weeks later and find them enveloped in mold or mildew.

If this sounds familiar, then give your seeds a short soak in a solution of water and hydrogen peroxide. This is one of a few simple steps that can't be skipped when starting seeds, and can make an enormous difference to their success rate. The peroxide works to eliminate any mold, mildew and other pathogens that may already be present on them. It also helps to defend them against further mold build up during those crucial first days and weeks. It's particularly useful for seeds with long germination periods, like coffee, lavender, and asparagus.