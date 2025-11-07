Don't Forget This Fall Lawn Care Task For A Cleaner Look And Fewer Weeds Next Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As crisper air settles across the country during fall, it serves as a reminder that a reprieve from regular lawn care duties is on the horizon. However, as long as the temperatures remain warm enough for grass to grow, you should continue to mow. Additionally, you want to continue to edge your lawn each time you mow right up until you put your lawn mower in winter storage. Taking care of this fall lawn care task will give your lawn a cleaner look now and result in fewer weeds next spring. So there are good reasons to do this task properly.

While edging your lawn any time of year will result in cleaner look for your yard, in fall there are a few additional benefits. For one, the exposed areas along borders created by edging will stay barren throughout the winter, as both grass and weeds go dormant. This will save you time in spring, so you don't have to reestablish borders and edges once spring arrives. Secondly, the weeds prevented from spreading by edging can be virtually eliminated next spring, as edging kills these plants by removing the roots. Given winter is a period of dormancy, they weeds won't have a chance to re-establish themselves before spring. You also won't have grass growing into flowerbeds come spring.

Edging during fall has other positive impacts throughout the winter. Edging improves drainage, which can prevent standing water on walkways on rainy winter days. This means fewer soggy shoes, and less ice if it freezes. When clearing snow is necessary, these clean edges can also help you keep track of where your lawn begins and reduce the odds of damaging your grass with snow removal equipment.