How To Determine Whether To Mow Or Edge Your Lawn First
There's a quiet turf war happening in your neighborhood right now. You might not hear it over the hum of daily life, but you'll recognize the sound when it starts – it's in the rumble of a mower engine firing up, or the high-pitched buzz of a string trimmer or edger working its way along a driveway edge or garden bed. Sure, while choosing the right mower for your grass type definitely matters, it pales in comparison to the age-old debate: should you mow first or edge first?
For lawn lovers chasing that crisp, clean curb appeal, mowing is more than a chore; it's a ritual. Some obsess over mowing patterns, carving diamonds and stripes into their lawns like golf courses. Others sharpen blades at the slightest signs of imperfect cuts or pledge allegiance to their go-to mower brand. But when it comes to the edging versus mowing order, the split is surprisingly even. In a recent GreenPal survey of 175 homeowners, 94 said they edge first, while 81 swear by mowing first. Each camp has its reasons that we'll delve into.
Mow, edge, repeat, but in what order?
According to the survey by GreenPal, many homeowners who mow first say it helps them focus on the most important part of the job: cutting the grass. Once that's done, edging feels like the finishing touch: the clean border that completes the look. On the other hand, those who edge first argue it gives them a clear line to follow while mowing, and any clippings left behind are mulched up in the process, leaving less to sweep or blow away.
So, is there really a right answer? It depends on your habits. If you edge regularly, it might make sense to do it first to save yourself time and give you a cleaner finish. But if you only edge once in a while, mowing first may help you better see where the edges need the most attention. Either way, don't overthink it. Mowing and edging, no matter which order you do them in, are excellent steps to keep your lawn healthy and in great shape. Debate settled? Good. Now it's time to stop making an even bigger mistake, throwing away your clippings after mowing.