How To Determine Whether To Mow Or Edge Your Lawn First

There's a quiet turf war happening in your neighborhood right now. You might not hear it over the hum of daily life, but you'll recognize the sound when it starts – it's in the rumble of a mower engine firing up, or the high-pitched buzz of a string trimmer or edger working its way along a driveway edge or garden bed. Sure, while choosing the right mower for your grass type definitely matters, it pales in comparison to the age-old debate: should you mow first or edge first?

For lawn lovers chasing that crisp, clean curb appeal, mowing is more than a chore; it's a ritual. Some obsess over mowing patterns, carving diamonds and stripes into their lawns like golf courses. Others sharpen blades at the slightest signs of imperfect cuts or pledge allegiance to their go-to mower brand. But when it comes to the edging versus mowing order, the split is surprisingly even. In a recent GreenPal survey of 175 homeowners, 94 said they edge first, while 81 swear by mowing first. Each camp has its reasons that we'll delve into.