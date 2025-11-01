8 Things To Do With Those Leftover Holiday Pumpkins

We'd suspect that out of the billion pumpkins grown in the U.S., most aren't eaten by humans. If you don't want to leave your leftover pumpkins in the trash this year, consider donating them to your local wildlife refuge. If a trip to Boo! at the Zoo is one of your must-do fall activities, you might get lucky and spot elephants, bears, hippos, orangutans, and tortoises all losing their gourds over these squashes.

Even if they're not on the menu, they're still a terrific diversion. Playing, smashing, and rolling a pumpkin around can be a fun source of enrichment. Watching the animals' antics helps conservation organizations draw in more paying guests. Maybe you'll spy a pumpkin pool toy in the otters' exhibit or watch a ring-tailed lemur open a pumpkin to score a tasty treat stowed inside. The Zoo Boise staff in Idaho puts dozens of gourds in animal enclosures each year, giving animals mental and emotional enrichment (play is important for many animals, not just people). The critters use touch, sight, smell, and taste as they crunch, stomp, and pull apart these colorful, aromatic gourds.

The Brookfield, Cincinnati, Calgary, Asheboro, Oakland, and Milwaukee County Zoos are all great places to contact for donations. While there are loads of animals that would love to gobble up your leftover ghoulish gourds, just make sure they're unpainted. Unfortunately, the colorful image you brushed on your pumpkin could be full of toxins. Some paint pigments, particularly oils, contain poisonous metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury. Non-toxic paints are less concerning, but if a little meerkat, for example, ingests large amounts of polymer it could still be problematic. And if your local zoo doesn't take pumpkins, check with private wildlife centers, petting zoos, and other animal-focused institutions.