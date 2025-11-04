How To DIY Beautiful Garden Sculptures Using Old Bundt Pans

Your yard is your sanctuary — a private retreat tailored to your personal style. What better way to show off your artsy personality than with cute DIY garden decor? While you can purchase sculptures in a variety of styles at different price points, there's something special about making your own — especially when you're using old items around your home that would otherwise end up in the trash.

If you're an avid baker, cake pans are a must-have. However, you may find yourself with a pan that's no longer suitable for baking. Or perhaps you've stumbled across a thrift store filled with beautifully shaped pans and no idea what to do with them. However you acquire your pans, these DIY garden sculptures are a fun way to turn common household items into garden decor that sparks conversations.

There's no limit to how creative you can get when making your own DIY garden sculptures from old cake pans. TikTok creator @mom.behind.the.scenes uses their pans to create beautiful flower artwork that adds a splash of color to their yard. To try a similar design, gather cake pans, metal or glass dishes, candle holders with unique shapes, outdoor-safe spray paint, and a strong, weather-resistant adhesive. You can use hooks and cordage to hang these around your yard or opt for using other materials you have lying around to create a 3D display.