How To Turn Vases Into A Stylish Birdbath Stand

Birdbaths that are raised off the ground, such as pedestal birdbaths, typically feature a bowl or deep dish perched atop an elevated base. They're a good choice because their height helps protect birds from predators like cats that may try to pounce while they drink or bathe. This type of birdbath is easy to make, and crafting your own ensures a unique, bird-friendly design — unlike many concrete models that are too deep or slippery. Building your own is also eco-friendly, reducing waste and giving new life to unused materials.

Content creator So Bright Home crafted a stunning pedestal birdbath from vintage glass vases and other second-hand glass pieces: a bowl, platter, and three similarly sized vases — all for $12. Before making one for yourself, experiment with different combinations to ensure your pieces complement each other before gluing.

The process is simple. Glue the glassware together using a two-part clear epoxy by mixing the adhesive in a separate container with a wooden stick and applying it sparingly. Use the wooden tool to wipe away any drips, keeping the finished piece looking neat. Let the epoxy cure for at least five minutes after each step for a strong, secure seal. For added flair, you could install a small pump, like this Mademax Solar Bird Bath Pump on Amazon, to help entice birds to your newly created water feature. Once your birdbath is ready, place it in a quiet corner of your garden and watch your new feathered friends flutter in to sip, bathe, and play.