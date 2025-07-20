Upgrade Your DIY Birdbath With A Must-Have Dollar Tree Item

When you're working with DIYs for wildlife, it's always important to make sure you're using wildlife-safe materials. After all, the last thing you want to do is accidentally harm the very birds you want to help. Avoid lead-filled crystal, overly fragile glass that might shatter or splinter, and leaded paints that might peel. Once you've gathered all the supplies, there are only a few steps needed to turn a simple bowl into a statement piece humans and birds alike will love.

Using your adhesive, glue the top of your solar light to the bottom of a large plastic bowl. You'll want solar lights like these because they have a plastic top protecting the bowl from connecting directly to the light source itself. Fill the inside of the bowl partway with your choice of marbles or translucent pebbles. After this, fill your DIY birdbath and find the perfect home for it. While you're filling up the bowl, keep in mind that birds don't like deep water, which is why they tend to avoid birdbaths with steep sides. Instead, add just a few inches to give them plenty of traction while also still having access to the water inside. Alternatively, add a few rocks as perches to create a more comfortable birdbath for your feathered friends.

Choosing the right spot for your new light-up birdbath is just as important as picking the right materials and the building process. Placing it in the sun may be helpful for keeping the solar light charged, but there are a few reasons why you should avoid putting birdbaths in direct sunlight, such as to reduce evaporation. Consider placing it in the sun, without water, until it is fully charged, then moving it to the shade.