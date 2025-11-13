A Colorful Annual That'll Help Protect Your Garden Soil During The Winter Months

Your garden soil is a valuable commodity. You've invested time into its development, learning how to boost it with mulch and nutrients to help your vegetables and flowers grow to their fullest potential. So, if you live in an area that sees harsh winters, you are going to want to utilize cover crops to keep that soil healthy during the long freeze. But what grows fast enough after harvest, when the chill of autumn kicks in? We'll tell you: crimson clover.

Crimson clover (Trifolium incarnatum) is a legume that makes for a wonderfully colorful annual. It will also protect your prized garden soil through the winter months. It can be sown in the cooler weather of fall, establishing itself in your garden before the harsh winter hits. Crimson clover also acts as a nitrogen fixer, meaning it will give an extra boost to any soil that may be lacking this vital nutrient.

Crimson clover is true to its name, too, in that it blooms with small, bright crimson flowers in the spring. This is hugely attractive to pollinators, especially the butterflies you want in your garden and the all-important honey bee. Yet, while crimson clover can be incredibly beneficial to your yard in a number of different ways, it needs to be planted and used correctly in order to work at its fullest.