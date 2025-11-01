Repurpose An Old Dog Crate To Build A Nice-Looking Trellis For Your Grow Bags

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grow bags — nylon or cloth bags filled with soil for plants — have become an increasingly popular way to keep a container garden. They offer excellent drainage and aeration, and you can move your plants around a yard to take advantage of sunlight or shade. But they also don't require yard space: As long as you have a porch or patio, you can use grow bags to plant vegetables, herbs, and flowers. You can even use them to cultivate climbing plants. But for that you need a trellis. With store-bought trellises running from $50 into the hundreds, it's nice if you can reuse something around the house and save a few bucks. If you have leftover rolled wire fencing you can create a perfect DIY trellis for cucumber plants. Or, if you have an unused large wire dog cage, it can be reworked into an attractive, sturdy climbing trellis.

There are plenty of reasons to use trellises in your garden. They keep your vines and vegetables off the ground, avoiding rot. Trellises also allow for better airflow throughout the plant and improved access to sunlight. Growing your plants vertically allows you to maximize the space in your garden. On top of all that, they can be visually pleasing, adding height, layers, and design themes to a garden space.

The only type of dog crate that will work for this project is a wire crate you can disassemble. You are also going to need zip ties to secure the panels and twine or twist ties your plants. The weight of the grow bags helps stabilize the trellis, since it doesn't have spikes or a base. But this concept is great for urban living, where you may only have a concrete patio that doesn't allow you for staking your tall or climbing plants.