Repurpose These Dollar Tree Laundry Items For A Budget Grow Bag

A DIY grow bag functions properly whether you put the mesh laundry bag on the inside or outside of the laundry basket; either way, the two team up for a structure that encourages airflow through the soil and allows ample drainage. If you plan to slide the laundry basket around after planting, however, it's a good idea to keep the basket on the outside to protect the mesh from snags and tears. Fill the DIY grow bag most of the way with a soil mixture of 2 or 3 parts potting mix to one part compost; regular garden soil is too heavy for grow bags. The depth of the soil needed depends upon what you're planting, as some plant roots go deeper than others. Radishes and herbs, for instance, don't require deep soil in the grow bag since their roots don't grow very deep. On the other hand, some large tomato varieties need deep soil in order to thrive.

Read the information included with young plants or the seed packets to determine what's best for your particular plants. Note the recommendations for spacing, too; overcrowding your plants in the grow bag may yield less-than-ideal results. Add your plants or seeds to the soil according to those recommendations, then set the grow bags where they'll get the appropriate amount of sunlight per day. Water the soil as needed and enjoy your DIY grow bag version of container gardening.

Dollar Tree finds come in handy for other outdoor projects, too. Use the store's supplies to propagate plants more easily, or to protect your hands for your next yard project. If you grow tall plants such as sunflowers, this Dollar Tree pool noodle trick helps plants thrive. With a creative approach, there's no need to spend big bucks on many of your garden or yard projects.

