How To DIY The Perfect Garden Trellis For Your Cucumber Plants

Cucumbers are a great crop for new gardeners, especially since you don't need a backyard or garden plot to grow them. Using just fabric grow bags and an easy DIY trellis made of PVC-coated wire fencing, you can plant some cukes on your deck or patio. Growing them this way can help you avoid a common gardening mistake – planting vegetables in a spot that doesn't get enough sun; cucumbers prefer at least 6 hours of full sun a day. They'll need lots of sunlight to thrive, and with grow bags, you have the flexibility to place your plants wherever the light is best. You could even move them throughout the day to chase the sun. The trellis will give your cucumbers helpful support as they grow, especially if they're a vining variety.

You won't need much for this project: you can grow your cucumbers in a small 3-gallon grow bag, and a 5-pack of them, like these Vivosun planters, costs only about $3 each. Meanwhile, fencing, such as this roll of Fencer Wire vinyl-coated fence wire, can be purchased for as little as 25 cents a square foot. You can use potting mix if you have it on hand; otherwise, you may want to try a growing medium called PitMoss. This soilless fabric has been found even by professional gardeners to help plants stay hydrated longer, which can help you avoid major mistakes when watering your plants, like under-watering.

You'll also need a wire cutter to cut your fencing. To plant your cucumber, fill your grow bag until the soil or growing medium is about one inch from the top of the planter; push the soil down lightly to remove air pockets. Then dig a shallow hole with a garden trowel to cover your plant's roots, water your plant well, and your plant will have a happy home.

