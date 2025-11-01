A Shade-Loving Flower To Plant During Fall For A Lush Spring Garden

Fall is peaking across the United States. The gorgeous changing leaf colors are at their height right now, and cities across the country are bathed in oranges and reds. While some are traveling to affordable places to enjoy fall foliage, others are looking closer to home and taking advantage of the last weeks of autumn. But for gardeners across the country, this is an underrated yet important time to plan ahead for spring blooms.

Both October and November are ideal times for fall soil additions in the garden. It's an in-between time where the soil isn't frozen over yet, but the summer heat won't harm new plants. Many plants use the winter to grow and strengthen their roots. These last months of the year are also some of the best for planting a native herbaceous perennial that will add both ground cover and lush flowers come spring.

Foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia) can thrives in the shadiest regions of your garden. The native flowering plant is well known for its low-maintenance nature and its small, lacy white or pink blooms — along with heart-shaped leaves that can often be streaked with pops of burgundy. Foamflower is ideal for both beginner and experienced gardeners. This plant is best suited for USDA Hardiness Zones 3 through 8, which covers most of the continental U.S.