This Is One Of The Most Affordable Places In The US To Enjoy Fall Foliage

When there's a chill in the air, many of us start to think of fall and the changing colors of the trees. We start digging out our hoodies and cardigans, searching for the best spots to grab pumpkin spice lattes, and exploring where to find the best autumnal foliage colors. Thanks to Dollar Flight Club, you won't need to look very far. In their 2025 travel report, they announced Asheville, North Carolina, as the top domestic travel destination this fall. While they mainly went by the price of a flight, which is $170, they did make sure to look at places that have fall foliage worth viewing.

Asheville is home to some of the best mountain views in the U.S., but it also boasts some gorgeous scenery come fall. But before booking your stay in Asheville, you'll want to learn about the area's autumnal color change to get the most of the season's beauty. According to Asheville's website, the colors begin to change in late September at the highest peaks in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. The colors start to flow down toward town over the six weeks following, so the period from late September to early November offers colors galore. And it seems there's no best time to view colors — you get great views the entire time. While you're in Asheville, there are also some wonderful sites you won't want to miss.