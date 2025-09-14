This Is One Of The Most Affordable Places In The US To Enjoy Fall Foliage
When there's a chill in the air, many of us start to think of fall and the changing colors of the trees. We start digging out our hoodies and cardigans, searching for the best spots to grab pumpkin spice lattes, and exploring where to find the best autumnal foliage colors. Thanks to Dollar Flight Club, you won't need to look very far. In their 2025 travel report, they announced Asheville, North Carolina, as the top domestic travel destination this fall. While they mainly went by the price of a flight, which is $170, they did make sure to look at places that have fall foliage worth viewing.
Asheville is home to some of the best mountain views in the U.S., but it also boasts some gorgeous scenery come fall. But before booking your stay in Asheville, you'll want to learn about the area's autumnal color change to get the most of the season's beauty. According to Asheville's website, the colors begin to change in late September at the highest peaks in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. The colors start to flow down toward town over the six weeks following, so the period from late September to early November offers colors galore. And it seems there's no best time to view colors — you get great views the entire time. While you're in Asheville, there are also some wonderful sites you won't want to miss.
The best sites to see in Asheville during autumn
If you're visiting early in the season to witness the start of the color changes at higher elevations, consider the Blue Ridge Parkway. You can drive it or bike it or even take a hike. There are also some fantastic scenic stops along this long highway where you can stop for a picnic. For some of the best color views throughout the fall season, be sure to hike Looking Glass Rock in the third week of October, and you'll also find colors around the downtown area in the fourth week of the same month.
While you're in town, be sure to visit America's largest home, the Biltmore Estate — complete with 250 rooms and 8,000 acres — or you could also spend time at the Asheville Botanical Garden. Both locations offer outdoor panoramas that are spectacular in the fall. Mount Mitchell and the Linville Gorge offer great hiking views if you're up for some exercise and a true adventure. If you're looking to experience fall foliage on a scenic waterway, then autumn gives you great opportunities from within the Green River. You can kayak, paddle, or enjoy a spectacular whitewater-rafting experience. Seeing the colors from this view will add to the awe of the experience. And if you're looking to visit North Carolina's sister state as well, when you leave Asheville, take a drive south to see the autumn beauty of South Carolina's underrated national park.