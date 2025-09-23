Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Plant A Pear Tree In Your Yard

Originating from Asia, pear trees grow quickly and don't come with nearly the same amount of pest issues that apples do. As such, pears are relatively stress-free and will thrive in a wide variety of climates from zones 4 to 9 depending on the varietal. Honestly, the biggest stress in establishing pear trees might be knowing what time of year to plant them. Here is why fall is actually the perfect time to plant a pear tree in your yard.

The fall planting season has a few things going for it, in particular the weather. Intense summer temperatures are beginning to wane. This means that your fledgling pear trees won't be exposed to excessive heat and dryness, a deadly combo for all young fruit trees. The fledgling tree can lose moisture faster than the roots can absorb it, which leads to severe leaf deterioration and branch death.

While cooler temperatures are ideal for the health of your pear tree, there is one potential downside to choosing fall: Most nurseries and retailers sell their dormant bare root trees in the early spring, meaning that stock could be low to nonexistent come fall. Instead, you might be left to purchase a potted tree that is already established, or search nurseries online. While this usually doesn't pose any problem, these trees are often more expensive and are potentially root-bound from being confined for so long. Just be sure to avoid Bradford pears, as they are invasive and foul smelling.