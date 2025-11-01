A DIY Garden Edging Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Broken Plant Pots

Putting it all together is simple once you have enough pots for your space. You'll begin the same way you would with any edging: Using a spade, trowel, or edger, dig a clean vertical line along the edge of your lawn along your sidewalk or flowerbed. Dig down a few inches or more (depending on the size of the pieces you're using): Vertically against the grass, sloped towards the garden bed. You want to a deep enough niche to insert each pot piece securely, about half their length. With this style you'll want pieces of similar size. Place them in a line, like a jagged fence, or alternating with their curves facing in and out for a scalloped, wavy look from above.

Another, more organic option if you have enough broken pots is to place them upside down, with the sharp edges pointing down and curved sides or bases up. You will need to have pots that have not completely shattered to accomplish this bold, somewhat erratic edging look. Arrange the pots along the borders of your garden beds. The pots should have similar diameters or be placed in increasing or decreasing sizes, and bulbous pots work well here too.

The look of the warm terracotta pot pieces around your flower garden goes well with brightly colored flowering plants, like angelonia (Angelonia angustifolia), the fuss-free pink and purple flower that thrives in sunny gardens. But you can also collect mismatched pieces of glazed pottery or in a rainbow of colors to make a vibrant edge. You could even set partially broken pots on their sides to complement the edging. Fill these with potting soil, and let plants grow through the broken sides.