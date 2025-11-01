How To Know When Your Weed Whacker String Needs Replacing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Weed whackers (also called weed eaters or string trimmers) have their challenges: They can fling rocks and throw dirt. They can cause tired arms and sore backs. But used properly, they improve your lawn's aesthetics by reaching areas that mowers can't touch. When you need to cut along certain surfaces, like around curving, stone-lined flower beds or along the edges of your driveway, you don't have to worry about nicking a blade (though you should probably think twice before using a trimmer for edging your lawn). That's because weed whackers trim grass with a nylon line that feeds out as it wears down. Usually all you have to do is tap the bottom of the machine's spool against a hard surface for it to send out a little more line and cut the used, frayed bit off. Depending on the size of your property or the amount of lawn mower obstacles in your yard, you might go through yards of string each summer.

For the most part, you know you need more string when you run out. There are two types of weed whackers: Single line and double line trimmers. The former uses a single length of nylon line wrapped around a spool, while the latter has slots for two separate lines spinning at the same time. The double line trimmers provide better, cleaner cuts, but require a little more attention and maintenance. In either case, you eventually run out of string. There are other warning signs when it's time to change the line, including tangles, poor performance, and, sometimes, following extreme weather exposure. These are less common, but worth knowing about.