The Bright Blue Perennial To Plant During Fall For Beautiful Spring Blooms

Gentian might have cornered the market on beautiful and vivid blue flowers, but there's another rising star you should be aware of. Bluestars (Amsonia spp.) are native U.S. perennials that bring color and interest to gardens in every season. During fall, the foliage turns a bright yellow or deep golden color that makes for a striking seasonal garden border.

The main highlight of these plants is the flowers that appear in late spring to early summer. Their small, star-shaped flowers grow in clusters. The buds are a deep blue color, but after blooming, they take on a softer shade. If you're in the process of purchasing plants for your fall garden, consider adding bluestar seeds for lovely spring blossoms.

Amsonia plants grow in clumps that typically reach 3 to 4 feet tall and wide. They will self-seed in fall, but since plants don't flower until they're at least two years old, they tend to spread slowly. This slow growth makes them perfect for garden borders. While they're beautiful on their own, they also pair well with native wildflowers. Bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds all love bluestars, so consider pairing them with some other bright and easy-to-grow pollinator-friendly flowers like goldenrod, nasturtium, and marigold.