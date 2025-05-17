The Beautiful And Vivid Blue Flower That'll Brighten Up Any Garden

Some gentian flowers come as annuals, but perennial varieties are the best choice for blue blooms that will never leave your garden. When considering a perennial gentian, you'll be spoiled for choice. Most gentians found in garden stores are hybridized flowers native to Europe. A common variety is blue or 'True Blue' gentian, a showy perennial that reaches heights of two to four feet, with late-blooming trumpet flowers that will make the bees come buzzing. Another tall gentian is the willow gentian (Gentiana asclepiadea), whose long branches arc outward with cascading blooms. A variety native to high-alpine environments, the trumpet or stemless gentian (Gentiana acaulis) provides the same showy blue flowers as taller gentians but in a more diminutive form. The spring gentian (Gentiana verna) is another alpine version with fluttery blue blooms. The stemless and spring gentians are good choices for rock gardens.

There is also a unique gentian variety native to the United States. The bottle gentian (Gentiana andrewsii) has clusters of purpley-blue flowers that don't ever open. Also known as closed bottle gentian, this native grows well in the cooler climates of the northern and northeastern United States. Bees are perfectly designed to pry open the little bottle-shaped flowers of bottle gentian, collecting pollen on their bodies before heading on their way to other flowers in your garden. This pollinator-friendly flower is also a good host for moths, butterflies, and other beneficial insects. Like other gentians, it prefers some shade and moist soils. This variety is best found at native plant nurseries.

Whatever variety of gentian you choose, don't miss out on this blue bloom to add interest to your garden for years to come.