The Sweet-Smelling Flower That'll Bring More Pollinators To Your Yard

Anyone who has ever attempted to grow any kind of ornamental garden, vegetable garden, or fruit orchard understands the importance of pollinators. Animal pollinators are so important, in fact, that most of the earth's flowering plants and over a quarter of our crops depend on them for reproduction. While that paints an enormous picture, the fact remains that you, as an individual, can do a lot to have a more pollinator-friendly garden. And one of the best ways is to plant ornamental/flowering tobacco (Nicotiana). There are over 60 species of flowering tobacco, all fragrant and appealing to pollinators.

Despite being a member of the tobacco family of plants, flowering tobacco is a far cry from the types of leaves used to create smoking tobacco for pipes and cigars. As its name suggests, flowering tobacco is a type of medium-sized plant that is known primarily for its large, waxy, deep green leaves. An annual that needs to be resown every year, flowering tobacco can grow upwards of 5 feet tall if allowed to do so. However, it is the flowers that draw in pollinators.

The five-petaled, tubular flowers come in vibrant shades of pink, purple, white, red, or light green that are jasmine scented and incredibly attractive to common pollinators like bees and butterflies. However, hummingbirds are especially fond of flowering tobacco. So, if you live in USDA Hardiness Zones 10-13 and have been looking for a plant that attracts hummingbirds, then you should plant flowering tobacco. However, there are some precautions that need to be followed.