What To Know Before Buying A Mower With A Hydrostatic Transmission
Riding mowers operate differently from most vehicles. The deck, which features the cutting blade, typically runs at a consistent speed. That means the mower's transmission controls its overall speed. When you are trying to find a reliable lawn mower brand, make sure you know what type of transmission you want to select. Every transmission type has pros and cons, including hydrostatic models.
A hydrostatic mower uses oil-filled hydraulics controlled by a lever and pump. The hydraulic fluid transfers power from the engine to the wheels. Compared to a belt or gear system, hydrostatic transmissions provide more speed variation and control because the gears shift automatically.
Older lawn mower models functioned with manual transmissions, which required the operator to shift gears with a clutch and gearstick. The only way to vary speed was to select a different gear ratio. Hydrostatic transmissions, however, are a type of automatic system. Instead of shifting abruptly between gears, mowers with hydrostatic transmissions gradually ease into higher speeds with a press of a pedal.
Pros and cons of a hydrostatic transmission
One of the more crucial lawn mower features to look for when buying a new one is its transmission. The type of transmission can determine the overall ability of a mower. For example, mowers with a hydrostatic transmission typically cut grass better on varied terrain. The operator can look ahead and change the speed depending on the terrain or their location, such as mowing slowly in a tight spot or mowing over a slightly bumpy lawn. Homeowners with lots of trees, landscaping, or obstacles will appreciate the precise control of a hydrostatic transmission.
If you are looking to save a little when purchasing a lawn mower, a hydrostatic transmission might not be ideal. The added control usually comes with a higher price tag than a manual or standard automatic model. Because of their higher cost, hydrostatic mowers require consistent maintenance for long-term performance. A simple way to extend the life of your lawn mower is to pay attention to regular maintenance requirements — including changing the oil for hydrostatic systems. Also, consider the impact of a hydrostatic transmission on your fuel use. These types of transmissions burn fuel faster and are often less efficient than transmissions with a more mechanical makeup. That can mean higher fuel costs and more money spent over time.