What To Know Before Buying A Mower With A Hydrostatic Transmission

Riding mowers operate differently from most vehicles. The deck, which features the cutting blade, typically runs at a consistent speed. That means the mower's transmission controls its overall speed. When you are trying to find a reliable lawn mower brand, make sure you know what type of transmission you want to select. Every transmission type has pros and cons, including hydrostatic models.

A hydrostatic mower uses oil-filled hydraulics controlled by a lever and pump. The hydraulic fluid transfers power from the engine to the wheels. Compared to a belt or gear system, hydrostatic transmissions provide more speed variation and control because the gears shift automatically.

Older lawn mower models functioned with manual transmissions, which required the operator to shift gears with a clutch and gearstick. The only way to vary speed was to select a different gear ratio. Hydrostatic transmissions, however, are a type of automatic system. Instead of shifting abruptly between gears, mowers with hydrostatic transmissions gradually ease into higher speeds with a press of a pedal.