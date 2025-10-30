How To Help Prepare Your Beautiful Hardy Hibiscus Plant For Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hibiscus can add a tropical aura to your yard, reminiscent of summer vacation destinations. After all, the yellow hibiscus is the state flower of Hawaii. So, it's no surprise that many homeowners use these plants to give backyards a resort-like feel. But what happens when the weather turns cold? One of the most important care tips is learning how to prepare your hardy hibiscus for winter. The goal is to do what you can to make sure all parts of the plant are protected against the winter chill so it can thrive once again come spring.

Unlike tropical varieties, hardy hibiscus can withstand a good deal of cold weather. They typically thrive in hardiness zones 4 through 9. As a result, they usually make it through mild to moderate winter weather in these areas unscathed. However, if severe winter weather hits — even when the winter weather forecast calls for a mild season – hardy hibiscus can sustain substantial damage. Proper winter prep can help these flowering plants emerge stronger in the spring, even after a mild season.

How you care for a hardy hibiscus in winter depends on whether it's planted in the ground or in a pot. Plants that are growing in containers or pots are pretty simple to care for during winter. Essentially, all you really need to do is bring your potted hardy hibiscus indoors. This can be done for short periods, such as when severe weather is predicted, or for the entire winter season. Regardless of how long you have your potted plant indoors, the key is to keep the air temperature around the mid-50s and make sure the plant gets a few hours of sunlight daily.