Ski Season Is Right Around The Corner And One US State Has All The Can't-Miss Slopes

Winter is coming, much to the delight of those who love winter sports. Whether they choose skiing or snowboarding, the cold season means around 12 million people will be hitting slopes across the United States. With 37 of the 50 U.S. states boasting ski locations, there certainly is no shortage of options. Colorado ranks third overall in total ski resorts among these states, the highest ranking of any western state. It also has a tremendous variety of ski towns and slopes, ranging from luxury resorts to hidden gems. So, whether you are still finding gear for your first ski adventure or you've been hitting the slopes for decades, odds are there's a ski destination in Colorado that's right for you.

Luxury destinations usually pop to mind when skiers think of Colorado, with Aspen and Vail topping the list. Aspen is known for its high-end resorts, restaurants, and shopping scene, along with its world-class slopes. Aspen Snowmass operates four ski areas that cover a total of more than 5,500 skiable acres, giving visitors a wide range of experiences to enjoy. The O.G. is Aspen Mountain, an alpine ski village, which is credited with launching the Aspen ski scene. However, it does not have beginner trails, so inexperienced skiers should stick to one of the other mountains. This is not an anomaly, either, as fewer than 10% of the runs in the Aspen area are rated for beginners.

Meanwhile, Vail lays claim to being the largest ski resort in Colorado. In fact, the entire town was created just for that purpose. While the town is relatively young, having only been created in the 1960s, it has contributed much to the development of the ski scene in the U.S., including being home to the country's first ever ski gondola.