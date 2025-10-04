Ski Season Is Right Around The Corner And One US State Has All The Can't-Miss Slopes
Winter is coming, much to the delight of those who love winter sports. Whether they choose skiing or snowboarding, the cold season means around 12 million people will be hitting slopes across the United States. With 37 of the 50 U.S. states boasting ski locations, there certainly is no shortage of options. Colorado ranks third overall in total ski resorts among these states, the highest ranking of any western state. It also has a tremendous variety of ski towns and slopes, ranging from luxury resorts to hidden gems. So, whether you are still finding gear for your first ski adventure or you've been hitting the slopes for decades, odds are there's a ski destination in Colorado that's right for you.
Luxury destinations usually pop to mind when skiers think of Colorado, with Aspen and Vail topping the list. Aspen is known for its high-end resorts, restaurants, and shopping scene, along with its world-class slopes. Aspen Snowmass operates four ski areas that cover a total of more than 5,500 skiable acres, giving visitors a wide range of experiences to enjoy. The O.G. is Aspen Mountain, an alpine ski village, which is credited with launching the Aspen ski scene. However, it does not have beginner trails, so inexperienced skiers should stick to one of the other mountains. This is not an anomaly, either, as fewer than 10% of the runs in the Aspen area are rated for beginners.
Meanwhile, Vail lays claim to being the largest ski resort in Colorado. In fact, the entire town was created just for that purpose. While the town is relatively young, having only been created in the 1960s, it has contributed much to the development of the ski scene in the U.S., including being home to the country's first ever ski gondola.
Historic ski destinations in Colorado
While some ski towns in Colorado are flush with fashionable amenities, others harken back to the state's Old West roots. If you're looking for a ski resort that combines a great ski experience with a bit of historic charm, towns such as Breckenridge, Crested Butte, and Steamboat certainly fit that bill.
Breckenridge began as a mining camp around the time of the Civil War, and today it fully embraces its Western past. This quaint town is regularly named as one of the best mountain towns in the country thanks to its five mountain peaks and nearly 200 developed ski trails. Additionally, Breckenridge features an impressive amount of lodging and dining options for visitors.
With many of the town's shops and restaurants still housed in 19th-century buildings, Crested Butte also exudes an Old West charm. However, it's not just the quaint shops, eateries, art galleries, and music festivals that draw people to the area, as the town also features a world-class ski resort. Given that it's located a little off the beaten path, this gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a ski vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. Crested Butte Ski Resort offers a variety of trails for all skill levels, ranging from beginner to expert.
Billing itself as "Ski Town, USA," Steamboat Springs prides itself on blending Western culture and world-class skiing. However, while plenty of expert skiers like to hit the slopes in Steamboat — including numerous Olympians — the town and adjacent resorts make a point to be welcoming to beginners, too. Greenhorn Ranch is a particularly great place to learn basic skills and pick up safety tips for your first time skiing.
Niche ski destinations in Colorado
Colorado is home to so many great ski destinations that it's possible to choose one for any specific purpose or type of experience. For example, Keystone Ski Resort is among the most popular family ski destinations, as it is accommodating for skiers of all ages and skill levels. Keystone is also known for night skiing and offers over 8 miles of trail for night skiing. On top of that, it is one of the best destinations for slack skiing, a term that refers to backcountry skiing in more accessible areas.
Meanwhile, Telluride provides one of the best overall ski experiences in Colorado. This is largely due to the variety it offers, with runs designed for half a dozen skill levels. For those who are relatively new to the sport, Copper Mountain will rate high as a ski destination for beginners and intermediates. And if you're looking to avoid some of the expenses typically associated with skiing, Wolf Creek is likely to top the list. This is largely due to its remote location, which also provides Wolf Creek with some of the best snow in Colorado.
Of course, not all skiing involves fancy resorts and manicured runs. Cross-country skiers should consider Rocky Mountain National Park, which is one of the best national parks to visit if you love winter sports. However, keep in mind that this is a rugged experience, so be sure to bring all the necessary gear, including an emergency supplies kit. It is also advisable to carry a handheld navigation device to help you find your way, as there are no marked ski trails.