Repurpose Old Vinyl Records For A Cool DIY Garden Edging Project
Vinyl records are a dime a dozen these days — yard sales and thrift stores often have ones that are too warped or scratched to play alongside the ones that are still in good shape. Whether you're heading to the flea market to look for old records or have some vinyl you no longer listen to, we've found an outdoor project that's worth using them for. You can repurpose your old records as a unique and stylish edging for your garden and flower beds. It's a fun way to show your love of this vintage media type while spending time enjoying your yard and garden. This is an excellent idea for an edging project in your small backyard, or another way to repurpose old items you're no longer using.
A TikToker showed followers how to use vinyl records in this way, and her tips will help you get the most out of your vinyl record border. To ensure everything comes out exactly as you want, we'll review the advice and incorporate some additional ideas. While records may be more affordable than big stones or pavers, they're also not as sturdy or designed for inclement weather as other border types. Therefore, it's crucial to follow these steps carefully to avoid needing to redo your gardening work.
How to edge your garden with vinyl records
One of your first questions may be, "How many records do I need?". It depends on the size of the space you want to edge. Starting with the fact that a basic LP vinyl record measures 1 foot across will help you perform the calculations.
In the video, the creator, Rain Brock, demonstrates how to use vinyl for edging, starting with digging the areas where each record will be placed. They emphasize the importance of burying the records at least halfway down, or to the spindle hole. This helps ensure your records won't warp in the sun and heat too quickly. Luckily, if your records start warping, you can dig them back out of the ground and place them on a baking sheet in the oven at 250 degrees F for about five minutes. Then, pull them out and flatten them back out while they're still warm. If you've got patience, you can also flatten them between books.
@rainbrock
📀 How I used vinyl records as garden edging — tips, fixes, and what to watch out for. #RecordGardenRefresh #GardenDIY #VinylRecords #UpcycledGarden
Once you have the record in the right spot, you'll want to pack the dirt back around it tightly so it stays in place and is level. You can do this with a gardening shovel, as well as with your feet. To complete the project, consider adding a piece of wood or metal (she used a bed frame) behind your records to keep them sturdy. You also don't have to toss out broken records — halves and other pieces work well in areas where there are roots or other obstacles in the way. Many other household items can be repurposed as edging, as well, so you never know where else you will find creative inspiration for your garden.