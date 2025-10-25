Repurpose Old Vinyl Records For A Cool DIY Garden Edging Project

One of your first questions may be, "How many records do I need?". It depends on the size of the space you want to edge. Starting with the fact that a basic LP vinyl record measures 1 foot across will help you perform the calculations.

In the video, the creator, Rain Brock, demonstrates how to use vinyl for edging, starting with digging the areas where each record will be placed. They emphasize the importance of burying the records at least halfway down, or to the spindle hole. This helps ensure your records won't warp in the sun and heat too quickly. Luckily, if your records start warping, you can dig them back out of the ground and place them on a baking sheet in the oven at 250 degrees F for about five minutes. Then, pull them out and flatten them back out while they're still warm. If you've got patience, you can also flatten them between books.

Once you have the record in the right spot, you'll want to pack the dirt back around it tightly so it stays in place and is level. You can do this with a gardening shovel, as well as with your feet. To complete the project, consider adding a piece of wood or metal (she used a bed frame) behind your records to keep them sturdy. You also don't have to toss out broken records — halves and other pieces work well in areas where there are roots or other obstacles in the way. Many other household items can be repurposed as edging, as well, so you never know where else you will find creative inspiration for your garden.