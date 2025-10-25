How To Choose The Best Type Of Wood For Your Window Boxes

Window boxes are an elegant and time-honored way of adding greenery to your home. Often made of wood, they sit underneath the outer windowsills and can be filled with any number of different flowers, herbs, and even birdseed — if you want a quick, fun way to bring some beneficial birds to your yard. Window boxes also make for a great DIY project that you can complete in an afternoon. The question before you is this: What type of wood do you use?

There are a couple of different directions you could go. You can transform an old wine box into a new planter, or you could choose to make one from scratch based on your own design. If choosing the latter, one obvious decision is to use cedar. If you're not sure how to choose between red and white cedar, it's worth knowing that both are easy to work with, rot and pest resistant, and extremely durable against the elements.

Though cedar tends to be more expensive than other wood options, it is incredible in terms of long-term value for cost. One con is that, over time, the cedar will lose its natural color. You can attempt to prevent this by adding yearly treatments of sealant, but, eventually, your cedar box will become weathered and gray. Mind, this is only cosmetic, and it will not affect the wood's strength whatsoever.