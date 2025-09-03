How To Choose Between Red And White Cedar When Building A New Fence

There are a lot of things to consider before building a fence around your property. How big will it be? What area will it cover? Is it for privacy from the neighbors, or protection for your garden from pests like deer or rodents? Excellent questions all. However, none of them will answer what is probably the most important fence-building question: What material should it be made of? Wood is one of the most classic, popular, and affordable fencing materials, and cedar is a top choice.

Cedars are a common species of evergreen, coniferous trees known for their fantastic ornamental and building qualities. Cedar wood is used to make a wide variety of items, including pencils, closet liners, and eco-friendly mulch. Its pungent oil is used in numerous products, including several pest repellents. As for building, cedar is sought after for its resistance to rot, water, and warping. So if you're planning on building a fence, you can't go wrong with cedar of any sort.

Two of the main types used in fencing are red and white cedar, and deciding between the two can be difficult. Each species is excellent in its own right, but also comes with a few downsides. We'll examine the benefits and potential drawbacks of choosing between red or white cedar, helping you make the best decision for your next fencing project.