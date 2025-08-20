How Long The Batteries On Ryobi's Electric Walk Behind Push Mower Typically Last

If choosing the perfect lawn mower leads you to the electric market, you won't go wrong with the Ryobi RY401220. While this electric mower isn't the cheapest on the market, retailing at Home Depot for $749.99, it is a top-recommended model by Consumer Reports. Along with its run time, customer reviews praise its quiet operation and lightweight maneuverability, and like how it folds up small for easy storage. The Ryobi compares well to other reliable electric models, such as the highly-rated Stihl RMA 510 and EGO LM 2114. Both these models cost a bit less, but they also have slightly shorter run times than the Ryobi.

The lithium-ion batteries used in the Ryobi and other electric mowers typically last about 3 years if treated well. But it is important to remember that any electric mower you buy will see its battery life diminish over time. You will exacerbate this decline if you store them in a hot shed, as heat drains the life out of this type of battery, or don't keep them around 50% charged. Choosing a cool, dry place to keep your mower when not in use, and periodically making sure the batteries are half charged, will extend their lives and make sure you have the run time you need for each mow.

Using your Ryobi or other electric mower on tall, heavy, or wet grass, as well as hilly lawns, can also drain its battery more quickly. With any similar machines, the more power you need to use to navigate your yard, the faster your battery will drain. If you need to tackle a hilly yard, consider these tips when choosing a lawn mower.