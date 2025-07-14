What Is A Brushless Lawn Mower And Why It May Be The Best Thing For Your Yard
If you haven't been shopping for a mower lately, you may be surprised at all the technological advances and choices that are available nowadays. Whether you are figuring out how to choose the best mower for your grass type or you are torn between a self-propelled or a push mower, one thing is for sure: There are tons of options to choose from. One example of better, more efficient technology is the brushless mower. A brushless mower is an electric mower that uses magnets and an electronic controller rather than traditional physical brushes to move the motor and control its speed without the direct contact that brushed mowers have.
The brushless design allows your mower to run much cooler and a lot more efficiently than traditional brush mowers. You will also find that brushless mowers last longer and run smoother than their brushed counterparts. Another popular feature of the brushless design is a quieter mower, which is always a good thing, especially for your neighbors. The brushless design is only present in electric mowers, so they may not be your ideal pick if you prefer gas-powered mowers. But if you have a small to medium-sized yard and like the eco-friendliness of electric mowers, not to mention the reduced maintenance required, they can be a perfect fit.
Pros of brushless mowers for your lawn
If you've been getting signs that it may be time to replace your lawn mower, you might want to consider a brushless mower, especially once you read about all the benefits they offer. If you are looking for a mower that requires less maintenance, has less potential for problems, and lasts longer, brushless mowers are just right. Because of the brushless design, these mowers are much more durable and require much less maintenance than brushed designs because there are no brushes to wear out and replace. If you want an environmentally-friendly option for your lawn care, brushless mowers are a great choice because of their lower power usage, less waste, and increased energy efficiency.
Performance and torque are two other considerations where brushless wins out over brushed. Brushless mowers provide much more cutting efficiency over a variety of grass types and adjust the motor speed and torque according to the grass you are mowing. It will also self-adjust if you hit a denser patch of grass and will increase the power so you can mow through that patch easily. This better cutting ability means a nicer-looking, healthier yard. The self-adjusting capability also reduces the drain on the battery, so you can mow longer per charge. Brushless mowers do cost more upfront than brushed lawn mowers, but when you take into consideration the longer life span and lower maintenance costs, that higher initial investment is worth it.