What Is A Brushless Lawn Mower And Why It May Be The Best Thing For Your Yard

If you haven't been shopping for a mower lately, you may be surprised at all the technological advances and choices that are available nowadays. Whether you are figuring out how to choose the best mower for your grass type or you are torn between a self-propelled or a push mower, one thing is for sure: There are tons of options to choose from. One example of better, more efficient technology is the brushless mower. A brushless mower is an electric mower that uses magnets and an electronic controller rather than traditional physical brushes to move the motor and control its speed without the direct contact that brushed mowers have.

The brushless design allows your mower to run much cooler and a lot more efficiently than traditional brush mowers. You will also find that brushless mowers last longer and run smoother than their brushed counterparts. Another popular feature of the brushless design is a quieter mower, which is always a good thing, especially for your neighbors. The brushless design is only present in electric mowers, so they may not be your ideal pick if you prefer gas-powered mowers. But if you have a small to medium-sized yard and like the eco-friendliness of electric mowers, not to mention the reduced maintenance required, they can be a perfect fit.