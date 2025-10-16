Will TikTok's Viral Snow Removal Hack Work In Your Yard? Here's What We Know
Snow is coming to the United States, with up to 13 inches suggested for some higher regions of the western Sierra Nevadas. Additionally, the Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast shows that many people can expect precipitation across the country. What this means for many Americans is a near future full of early mornings, battling their driveways with shovels in hand.
One simple TikTok hack might save you from that — and all it takes is a sheet of plywood. In the viral video reposted by @accuweather (the original creator was @hangwithhope), a Michigan man clears his driveway by pushing a piece of plywood across it, leaving the pavement spotless in seconds. Along with cutting down the time it takes to remove the snow, this hack could also lower your risk of injury while shoveling.
Injuries are very common when shoveling, as an American Journal of Emergency Medicine report shows. The report outlined that a significant portion of shoveling injuries involve the lower back. Given this fact, several other hacks can help you ditch the shovel and avoid becoming a part of the back injury statistics. Homeowners have also gone viral for laying down tarps before snowfall to make clearing their driveways a breeze. There are even examples of people using riding lawn mowers as snow blowers. But even with all these examples, is it really worth it to ditch the shovel?
Does TikTok's plywood snow-clearing hack really work?
The viral TikTok hack trades a shovel for a simple sheet of plywood. With pieces of plywood made of chipboard selling for around $20 at The Home Depot, opting to clear your drive in this way can be cost-effective. That said, the hack is limited to those who experience light, fluffy snowfall, usually coming from nimbostratus clouds. Once ice forms, this method becomes far less effective.
People who typically get an icy mix or have gravel driveways may opt for another method. These homeowners can lay out a tarp or roll of remodeling plastic before prospective snow, like one TikTok user. A good option for this method is to use professional construction film, often used for roofing jobs. The downfall of this choice is that the accumulated snow can become quite heavy, with one option being hooking your tarp up to a car to tow away the precipitation.
One final route is to use your lawn mower as a snow blower, with several options for attachments you can buy. With this being said, if you own a zero turn mower, you will be lacking in the needed torque and traction, meaning you should opt for a dedicated snowblower. This fact should also be a consideration when choosing your next mower, as there are some brands to avoid.