Will TikTok's Viral Snow Removal Hack Work In Your Yard? Here's What We Know

Snow is coming to the United States, with up to 13 inches suggested for some higher regions of the western Sierra Nevadas. Additionally, the Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast shows that many people can expect precipitation across the country. What this means for many Americans is a near future full of early mornings, battling their driveways with shovels in hand.

One simple TikTok hack might save you from that — and all it takes is a sheet of plywood. In the viral video reposted by @accuweather (the original creator was @hangwithhope), a Michigan man clears his driveway by pushing a piece of plywood across it, leaving the pavement spotless in seconds. Along with cutting down the time it takes to remove the snow, this hack could also lower your risk of injury while shoveling.

Injuries are very common when shoveling, as an American Journal of Emergency Medicine report shows. The report outlined that a significant portion of shoveling injuries involve the lower back. Given this fact, several other hacks can help you ditch the shovel and avoid becoming a part of the back injury statistics. Homeowners have also gone viral for laying down tarps before snowfall to make clearing their driveways a breeze. There are even examples of people using riding lawn mowers as snow blowers. But even with all these examples, is it really worth it to ditch the shovel?