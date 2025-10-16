Is This Lazy Driveway Snow Removal Hack Worth Doing (Or An Accident Waiting To Happen)?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Regardless of whether the winter weather forecast calls for a mild or severe season, some parts of the country will almost always see some amount of snow. When that happens, the dreaded task of clearing sidewalks and driveways will begin. Using a tarp is often mentioned among the clever hacks that make snow removal easier than ever. But is this lazy snow removal hack worth trying, or is it an accident waiting to happen? Depending on the situation, it could be either.
The premise behind this technique involves laying either a tarp or sheet of heavy plastic across your driveway before the snowfall begins. To prevent wind from moving the tarp, stakes or heavy objects should be used to hold it in place. Once the snow has stopped, it is simply a matter of grabbing one end of the tarp and dragging it, along with the accumulated snow, to an area away from your driveway where the snow can then be dumped. Alternatively, pull the far edge of the tarp back over itself to release the snow at the end.
It doesn't take long to discover plenty of videos online showing people successfully executing this maneuver in both manners. However, you will just as readily find warnings about the slippery nature of snow-covered tarps and other issues that can cause accidents when using them to remove snow. While this can be a quick, effective way to clear your driveway, it also carries risks and isn't ideal for every situation.
How to avoid accidents when using a tarp to remove snow from your driveway
There are a few ways things can go awry when you try to use a tarp to remove snow from your driveway. Mistakes involving timing, how you secure the tarp, the amount of snowfall, slick surfaces, or even your own physical condition can lead to accidents. For starters, the tarp should be placed before the snow begins to fall. If a layer of snow is already on the ground, it may melt and refreeze, causing the tarp to stick and become difficult to move. For the same reason, it's important to secure all the edges so the wind can't lift the tarp and let snow accumulate underneath.
Once snow builds up, it will often become quite slippery, which can easily result in a potentially bad fall — so avoid walking directly on snow-covered tarps. Dump the snow as soon as it stops falling and repeatedly throughout the day if experiencing off-and-on flurries. Snow is surprisingly quite heavy; if too much piles up, it can rip the tarp or lead to injury from straining to move it. For this reason, choose a strong, all-weather tarp like the GuardShield Heavy Duty Waterproof Tarp for this task.
Finally, this technique is not practical for large areas or when massive amounts of snow are predicted to fall. While you could attempt to use multiple tarps to cover the length of a long driveway, you are likely better off using your riding lawn mower for snow removal in that situation.