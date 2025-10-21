The Best Us National Parks To Visit In The Winter

While summer is one of the best times to explore the United States' national parks, some truly come into their own in the winter. From the Carolinas to California, it's hard not to fall in love with these landscapes once they don their cold weather coats.

Some, like Grand Teton National Park, are positively teeming with winter wildlife, while others, like Acadia National Park, offer the chance for visitors to witness the rare meeting of winter wonderland and the merciless swell of the ocean. Others still are framed with ominous mountains, whose skyward snow-peaked caps remind us of our place in the grand designs of Mother Nature — designs too grand for us mere mortals to fully grasp.

Head south to California's deserts, meanwhile, and you'll find that its national parks largely go without snow. However, they are still worthy of your winter wanderings, offering a quieter crowd compared to the summer months while still yielding the chance to explore the incredible landscapes that make them so popular throughout the rest of the year.