West Coast National Parks You Need To Experience At Least Once

Visiting Yosemite National Park is an unforgettable experience sure to leave visitors in awe of its natural beauty. From the iconic granite monoliths of El Capitan and Half Dome to the thunderous power of Yosemite Falls, the park offers some of the most striking scenery in the world. In fact, if you love waterfall views, Yosemite is a gorgeous US national park to visit. As one Redditor aptly put it, "there's a reason it's extremely popular." Millions of people visit each year to hike, camp, and take in its breathtaking vistas. The popularity often leads to heavy crowds, particularly during the summer months.

Because of this fact, many visitors agree that to fully appreciate Yosemite's splendor, you need to explore beyond the heavily trafficked areas like Glacier Point. While this iconic spot is a must-see, the park offers many gems for those willing to trod off. Trails like Clouds Rest provide jaw-dropping panoramic views, rewarding hikers with one of the best perspectives of the park. North Dome, accessed from Tuolumne Meadows, offers a quieter but equally impressive view of Half Dome. The Pohono Trail, known for its wildflowers and weeping vistas, is another excellent choice for those seeking solitude. Merced Grove, with its sequoia trees, and Tenaya Lake, a peaceful alpine oasis, are other treasures.

When asked on TripAdvisor if visiting Yosemite is worth it, one user enthusiastically wrote, "Absolutely, 100% YES. It is spectacular and if you are able to see it, consider yourself blessed." Ultimately, whether you stick to the famous landmarks or venture into its hidden corners, Yosemite has an unparalleled beauty.