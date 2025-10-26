DeWalt's String Trimmer Or Edger: Which One Is The Best For Your Yard

When it comes to maintaining a beautiful yard, having the right tools can make a big difference in how nice it looks. In addition to choosing the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, most yards will really shine with the addition of a string trimmer or edger. DeWalt is a well-known brand that offers a variety of lawn tools, including edgers, chainsaws, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. So, which DeWalt tool is best for your yard, the string trimmer or the edger? Both tools have important uses and handle different lawn jobs that give your yard a finished look.

String trimmers, also called weed whackers or weed eaters, trim the grass and weeds where your lawn mower can't fit or easily mow, such as on steep hills. They are especially useful for overgrown areas and can cut down exceptionally long grass before mowing, making the job easier for the mower. You should think twice before using a weed string trimmer to edge your lawn; that is what edgers are for. Edgers have a more specialized role and are used to create clean, crisp edges along the driveway, flower beds, and sidewalks or walkways. Edgers have a spinning blade that is situated vertically, or work with a rolling wheel to ensure precision in these areas. The benefit to edgers is that they create definite borders and separations between your grass and the hard surfaces of your yard, where there should be no grass or weeds.