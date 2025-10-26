DeWalt's String Trimmer Or Edger: Which One Is The Best For Your Yard
When it comes to maintaining a beautiful yard, having the right tools can make a big difference in how nice it looks. In addition to choosing the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, most yards will really shine with the addition of a string trimmer or edger. DeWalt is a well-known brand that offers a variety of lawn tools, including edgers, chainsaws, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. So, which DeWalt tool is best for your yard, the string trimmer or the edger? Both tools have important uses and handle different lawn jobs that give your yard a finished look.
String trimmers, also called weed whackers or weed eaters, trim the grass and weeds where your lawn mower can't fit or easily mow, such as on steep hills. They are especially useful for overgrown areas and can cut down exceptionally long grass before mowing, making the job easier for the mower. You should think twice before using a weed string trimmer to edge your lawn; that is what edgers are for. Edgers have a more specialized role and are used to create clean, crisp edges along the driveway, flower beds, and sidewalks or walkways. Edgers have a spinning blade that is situated vertically, or work with a rolling wheel to ensure precision in these areas. The benefit to edgers is that they create definite borders and separations between your grass and the hard surfaces of your yard, where there should be no grass or weeds.
Is the DeWalt string trimmer the best choice for your yard?
The DeWalt 60V MAX 17.5-In. String Trimmer is available as part of a kit that includes two batteries, a charger, a shoulder strap, and the aux handle and guard — or you can just get the tool by itself. String trimmers are good for cutting long grass and weeds around trees, along fences, and along the edges of your walkways, driveways, and flower beds. Many people use string trimmers to cut the weeds right up against the home, a place a mower can't get close enough to cut.
String trimmers offer a lot of versatility and are available in gas-powered models, electric, and battery-operated, so you can choose the one that fits your needs and yard the best. If you're wondering if a battery-powered string trimmer will work for you, consider these things before buying a battery-powered weed whacker. Some string trimmers include interchangeable cutting heads for tackling thicker brush — even small-diameter trees — where a standard string wouldn't suffice. If you are mostly tackling overgrown weeds and long grasses and want to trim around trees, along your fences, around sheds, and other stationary objects, a string trimmer is the perfect choice for your yard.
Is the DeWalt Edger right for your yard?
The DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Edger is a great addition to your lawn tool arsenal. It provides an edge guide so you can cut your lawn's edges properly and with precision while protecting the tool's blade by not hitting it against hard surfaces. The purpose of an edger is to create clean lines around your property and make definite separations between your grass and your walkways, driveways, and sidewalks.
Edgers are really valuable for lawn care businesses or if you plan on selling your home because of the crisp, clean lines they allow you to create. Even if you have no intention of selling your home, many homeowners love the finished look that using an edger provides. There are several types of lawn edgers on the market, including gas-powered, manual, and electric. DeWalt's edger is a cordless model that you can charge and then use without cords getting in your way. If you have a lot of areas in your yard that have hard edges, such as pathways, driveways, and walkways, choosing an edger is the right choice for your yard. Many homeowners purchase both a string trimmer and an edger because each serves a different purpose. Since both tools have different jobs, it is not out of line to have both on hand to give your yard a professional, finished appearance that you can be proud of.