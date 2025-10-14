The Popular Ground Cover That May Be Attracting Snakes To Your Yard

Clover is an excellent and popular ground cover that can be used for a variety of different reasons. Often confused for a type of grass, clover is actually a legume that can be easier to maintain than a traditional grass lawn. It requires minimal mowing, is very drought tolerant, can outcompete most weeds, and grows wonderful flowers that attract bees and other pollinators. It's also an excellent option for anyone who keeps livestock, as clover is favored by many ruminants. But, did you know that clover could also be attracting snakes to your yard?

While there are snakes of varying danger levels slithering across the globe, more often than not, the ones that you find in your grass are likely beneficial. In fact, you may want snakes in your yard. They are excellent at getting rid of pests like mice, rats, lizards, and more. Still, not everyone wants snakes on their property. So what is it about your clover lawn that they find so attractive?

Well, for one thing, clover attracts the kinds of creatures snakes love to feast on, like rodents and frogs. Another thing is that, because clover grows so thickly, it acts as a perfect shelter for the snakes to hide in for sneak attacks on prey, and also for protection from predators like birds. With natural perks like that, is it any wonder snakes have a fondness for clover?