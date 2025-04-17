The Most Dangerous Animal To Look Out For When Exploring New York
New York offers outdoor enthusiasts a wide array of activities. For the most part, hikers, campers, and other adventurers don't have to worry quite as much about dangerous animals when spending time outdoors in the Empire State as they do in many other parts of the U.S. However, there are a few creatures to beware of when adventuring in the Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, and other areas of New York. Among them, the most dangerous animal to look out for is the timber rattlesnake.
Given that New York isn't typically thought of as prime snake real estate, many are unaware of the fact there are dangerous types of snakes living here. Indeed, there are less than two dozen species of snakes found in the state, with only a few of them actually being dangerous. However, timber rattlers, which have an extremely potent venom, live in roughly half of the state. They are most common in the southeast sector, but are also found in the northeast and southwest portions of the state. While their numbers are declining in New York, they are still encountered. Those adventuring outdoors here need to be aware of their presence and what to do if they run into a rattlesnake while hiking or camping.
How to avoid rattlesnakes when adventuring in New York
Given its cold winter climate, the vast majority of snakes (including timber rattlers) in New York enter an inactive period known as brumation during cold weather periods. As a result, it is very unlikely to encounter them during late fall and winter. However, once the weather begins to warm in the spring, the snakes will become more active and remain so throughout summer and early autumn. This typically coincides with when more people are spending more time outdoors as well. The combination increases the odds of human-snake encounters.
During periods when snakes are more active in New York, avoiding them is no different than steering clear of them in the American Southwest or anywhere else they are found. First and foremost, you should always be alert and aware of your surroundings. When hiking, stay on trails and make noise as you move along the path. The caveat to that, however, is during evening and night hours, when snakes may lay across trails to soak in the residual heat from the daytime sun. So, make sure you utilize good light when hiking or jogging at night. Wearing protective gear such as ForEverlast Snake Guard Leggings can provide some peace of mind as well.
If you do happen across a rattler, the most important thing is to remain calm. Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake. It is also a bad idea to try to push or move the snake with an object such as a stick. Instead, slowly move away while keeping your eyes on the animal and allowing it plenty of room to make an exit of its own. Once you've put a bit of distance between you and the snake, move to a safe area and plan an alternate route.