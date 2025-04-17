The Most Dangerous Animal To Look Out For When Exploring New York

Given its cold winter climate, the vast majority of snakes (including timber rattlers) in New York enter an inactive period known as brumation during cold weather periods. As a result, it is very unlikely to encounter them during late fall and winter. However, once the weather begins to warm in the spring, the snakes will become more active and remain so throughout summer and early autumn. This typically coincides with when more people are spending more time outdoors as well. The combination increases the odds of human-snake encounters.

Advertisement

During periods when snakes are more active in New York, avoiding them is no different than steering clear of them in the American Southwest or anywhere else they are found. First and foremost, you should always be alert and aware of your surroundings. When hiking, stay on trails and make noise as you move along the path. The caveat to that, however, is during evening and night hours, when snakes may lay across trails to soak in the residual heat from the daytime sun. So, make sure you utilize good light when hiking or jogging at night. Wearing protective gear such as ForEverlast Snake Guard Leggings can provide some peace of mind as well.

If you do happen across a rattler, the most important thing is to remain calm. Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake. It is also a bad idea to try to push or move the snake with an object such as a stick. Instead, slowly move away while keeping your eyes on the animal and allowing it plenty of room to make an exit of its own. Once you've put a bit of distance between you and the snake, move to a safe area and plan an alternate route.

Advertisement