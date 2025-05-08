Avoid Planting Invasive Ivy And Consider This Stunning Ground Cover Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to choosing the right ground cover, English ivy seems the obvious choice for many, especially those looking for something to grow in heavily shaded areas. But, despite its elegant appearance, it is among the most dangerous invasive plant species in the United States. So, you should not only reconsider planting English ivy, but avoid planting this invasive plant altogether. Instead, you can utilize golden ragwort to accomplish much of the same thing.

Like English ivy, golden ragwort can spread rapidly and aggressively across wide swatches of land. However, unlike its invasive counterpart, golden ragwort is a native species, occurring naturally throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States. Additionally, golden ragwort is every bit as capable of growing in shaded areas as English ivy and, as a bonus, produces a bright yellow — or golden — flower to add some color to your landscape.

There are several advantages to planting this native ground cover plant. As is the case with most ground cover plants, golden ragwort provides stability to the soil and helps prevent erosion. Planting this ground cover can prevent grass from growing in your flower beds as well. Furthermore, golden ragwort's colorful flowers do more than just please the eye. A wide variety of pollinators ranging from bees to butterflies are attracted to the flowers, which also provide an ample source of nectar. Like English ivy, it prefers moist soil, but once it is established, it is considered more drought tolerant.

