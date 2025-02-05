The Dangerous Shortcoming Of Plant Identification Apps While Foraging

Foraging is a great hobby for those who love the outdoors because it not only encourages physical activity by requiring participants to walk around and explore an area, but also because it can help those who do it better connect to the land and the changing seasons. Foraging can also ensure that you get a wide variety of vitamins and can help you eat seasonally. However, the key to successful foraging is distinguishing which plants are healthy and safe to eat from certain plants that may be harmful. While it may be tempting to turn to one of the many plant identification apps to help you out in these situations, the problem with these apps is that they may not always get it right. To find out more about this, we spoke to Alan Muskat, foraging educator at No Taste Like Home.

"When you forage, you use all your senses," shares Muskat. "This is one reason an app can fall short. Sometimes two plants or two mushrooms, only one edible, look very similar but smell or taste different. Apps do not smell things. They also don't look at the environment. They don't look at what the mushroom was attached to. There are mushrooms that look similar but one will only grow on wood, the other only in soil." He stresses, "There are dozens of details to pay attention to." So, if apps aren't a reliable tool for plant identification, what should you do instead?