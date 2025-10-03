Do Fake Spider Webs Actually Hurt Birds? Here's What We Know About This Popular Halloween Decor

Real spider webs can attract hummingbirds, but could your fake Halloween webs be harming them? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Birds, bats, and other animals can all become tangled in these webs. The material can become wrapped around talons and wings, or stick to the skin of animals like frogs and toads. Trapped animals may injure themselves further while struggling to get free, compounding the issue. This is because fake spider webs aren't nearly as fragile as real ones. So, while a bird might be able to break through a real web, it could have trouble tearing its way out of the decorative kind.

Although fake webs pose a real threat to wildlife, deaths and injuries caused by them are relatively uncommon. This is in large part due to the decor being seasonal. Since fake spider webs are only put up around Halloween before being taken down shortly afterwards, they pose less of a threat than hazards that are left up year round. This means that some homeowners may never have an issue with their decor, allowing the danger to fly under the radar. However, the risk is still real, and you never know when your luck will run out.