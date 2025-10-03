Do Fake Spider Webs Actually Hurt Birds? Here's What We Know About This Popular Halloween Decor
Real spider webs can attract hummingbirds, but could your fake Halloween webs be harming them? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Birds, bats, and other animals can all become tangled in these webs. The material can become wrapped around talons and wings, or stick to the skin of animals like frogs and toads. Trapped animals may injure themselves further while struggling to get free, compounding the issue. This is because fake spider webs aren't nearly as fragile as real ones. So, while a bird might be able to break through a real web, it could have trouble tearing its way out of the decorative kind.
Although fake webs pose a real threat to wildlife, deaths and injuries caused by them are relatively uncommon. This is in large part due to the decor being seasonal. Since fake spider webs are only put up around Halloween before being taken down shortly afterwards, they pose less of a threat than hazards that are left up year round. This means that some homeowners may never have an issue with their decor, allowing the danger to fly under the radar. However, the risk is still real, and you never know when your luck will run out.
Safer alternatives to fake spider webs
If you want a fake spider web without having to worry about the harm it might cause, consider making one out of rope instead. You can tie it into a web shape and hang it outside without fear of birds becoming tangled in it. Light-up webs are another option, as they are easier for birds to see and won't stick to feathers. Of course, you can still use fake spider webs by moving them indoors. Place them in windows to keep them visible but inaccessible to wildlife. If you're concerned about birds flying into your window, try one of these tips to prevent it.
Consider other options for Halloween decorations, as well. There are plenty of bird-friendly choices, from homegrown pumpkins to scarecrows. Made from pool noodles and PVC pipes, this DIY Halloween archway is a simple idea to make your home more festive, and it's easily customizable. You can even add dried flowers with seedheads to offer your local birds a snack as part of the decor.
In general, avoid decorations that are sticky or easy to become tangled in, as well as natural items that have been treated with dangerous chemicals. Pumpkins preserved with bleach can poison birds and mammals if they haven't dried properly. Consider using another preservative method, like strong vinegar, to protect your pumpkins instead.