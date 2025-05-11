Garden Decor Tips That'll Help Prevent Birds From Flying Into Windows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

That telltale thump. The feeling of dread as you venture outside to look beneath your window for the latest little victim. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that one billion birds die each year from hitting windows in the United States. While bird strikes on windows are an unfortunately common occurrence, you can still attract songbirds to your garden without risking their lives. Simple solutions like adding a window film, decals, art, or hanging items can be effective in reducing collisions, and can also add interest to your garden decor.

Advertisement

The reasons why birds fly into glass stems from their inability to distinguish reflection from reality. To their eyes, your window pane may look like a lush landscape of cover and food or the wide open blue sky. Your goal is to interrupt the reflection they see. Decorative vinyl window films, such as the Coavas Stained Glass Window Film, will add visual interest to your windows while still allowing you to enjoy your garden views. Films with hatched or dot patterns do a good job dissuading birds. Ultraviolet decals, like Leaf Medley Anti-Collision Decal by WindowAlert, come in a variety of patterns and can be a cute way to connect your garden and your home, but be sure to place them close together (about two to four inches apart) to be effective at preventing bird strikes. And make sure to place the film or stickers on the outside of the window to work against reflection. If your window is accessible enough, get the kids involved and draw seasonal scenes with washable glass markers. Cover as much of the outside window surface as you can with your art.

Advertisement