Leaving Pesky Spiderwebs In Your Yard May Be The Key To Attracting Hummingbirds

When it's time to make a nest, a hummingbird gathers spider silk with her beak, collecting it on both her beak and breast. She uses the spider silk a bit like sticky cordage or bungee cords to keep moss, lichen, bits of plant matter, and other nest materials in place. Some of the spiderweb silk comes in handy for securing the nest cup to the twig that houses the nest. The end result looks like a tidy and tiny, compact cup, sometimes wrapped completely in spiderweb silk.

It's quite a spectacle to spot a hummingbird nest, and the magic of spiderwebs doesn't end there for a hummingbird nest. Once the hummingbird eggs hatch, the nest expands as the baby birds grow, thanks to the elasticity of the spider silk. It's like a self-expanding crib that cradles the young birds until they're ready to leave the nest.

Spiderwebs also attract hummingbirds for another purpose: food. The hummingbird diet is far more than just nectar. Hummingbirds sometimes eat spiders and may steal whatever snack-worthy insects are caught in the webs. Hummingbirds that have both food and nest-building materials nearby are likely to hang around more often than in an area that has neither. Giving these buzz-worthy birds a reason to visit your yard gives you a much greater chance to see them too.