DIY A Spooky Halloween Arch For Your Yard With The Help Of Old Pool Noodles

There's few better ways to fall into fall than with a spooky DIY that will help you get in the mood for the holidays. Carved pumpkins from your own garden can be a great way to blend the Halloween spirit with your craft skills, but if you want to create eye-catching decorations that will help your home stand out, then this DIY may be the right project for you.

This spooky Halloween vining archway a great way to upgrade your Halloween porch. Plus, it's easy to make and totally customizable. It's also budget-friendly, with just a few pool noodles, PVC pipe and joints, cable ties, and spray paint needed to get you started. However, there's also plenty of room to customize this Halloween archway DIY further, such as using ribbons and faux flowers for depth and texture, or even adding skulls and spiders for a chilling touch.

Since the stability of this archway DIY depends on your PVC pipe frame, you'll want to spend time ensuring it's solid before decorating. That way, if you decide you don't like the shape of your archway, or if it's not as secure or stable as you'd hoped, you won't need to remove all the fluff before getting to the frame itself. If you want a rounded arch compared to a rectangular shape, you can also use nails to pin the PVC pipe into place and a heat gun to carefully bend the pipe for a curved top.