DIY A Spooky Halloween Arch For Your Yard With The Help Of Old Pool Noodles
There's few better ways to fall into fall than with a spooky DIY that will help you get in the mood for the holidays. Carved pumpkins from your own garden can be a great way to blend the Halloween spirit with your craft skills, but if you want to create eye-catching decorations that will help your home stand out, then this DIY may be the right project for you.
This spooky Halloween vining archway a great way to upgrade your Halloween porch. Plus, it's easy to make and totally customizable. It's also budget-friendly, with just a few pool noodles, PVC pipe and joints, cable ties, and spray paint needed to get you started. However, there's also plenty of room to customize this Halloween archway DIY further, such as using ribbons and faux flowers for depth and texture, or even adding skulls and spiders for a chilling touch.
Since the stability of this archway DIY depends on your PVC pipe frame, you'll want to spend time ensuring it's solid before decorating. That way, if you decide you don't like the shape of your archway, or if it's not as secure or stable as you'd hoped, you won't need to remove all the fluff before getting to the frame itself. If you want a rounded arch compared to a rectangular shape, you can also use nails to pin the PVC pipe into place and a heat gun to carefully bend the pipe for a curved top.
Using pool noodles and PVC pipes to create a Halloween-themed arch
Once you have a vision for how you want your Halloween archway to look, the first step is to create your frame. First, use a rubber mallet to drive PVC pipes into the ground, and then add pipes with a smaller diameter to build up the shape of the frame. If you didn't bend your PVC pipe as detailed above, you can create the arch by using PVC joints to form the overhead beam.
With your frame finished, you can start working on tailoring your pool noodles to your heart's desires. Before you get decorating, use a box cutter to create a slit straight down the pool noodles so they can easily fit over the PVC pipes, so you won't have any white pipe sticking out. Then, secure the noodles to the pipe with zip ties. Now, there's no limit to how creative you can get. To create extra thorns, cut divots into the pool noodle sides and attach asymmetric cuts of pool noodle. To recreate the effect shown above, wrap the pool noodles in plastic wrap, using a heat gun to adhere it to the noodles, and then use paint to create a textured, gnarled tree look.
The final step to this spooky Halloween DIY is to decorate your archway. This is where you can really let your creativity shine through. Using the remainder of your cable ties, you can add skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts, and other Halloween decor. Just make sure not to add anything that could impact the stability of your arch. And, if you don't end up using all your noodles for this project, there are plenty of other uses — they can even help your tall plants thrive with this game-changing pool noodle trick.