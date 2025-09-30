The Best Method For Cleaning The White Pea Gravel In Your Landscaping
White pea gravel can make a visually elevated statement in your landscaping. White gravel pathways are a key element of incorporating French-inspired landscaping into your backyard design, and the luminous color can brighten up even the shadiest of backyard spaces. Still, there are a lot of things to consider before using white gravel in your garden, including a higher cost and the maintenance involved to keep it looking fresh and elegant. When white pea gravel starts to look discolored from algae or dirt, or gets grimy from the elements or too much foot traffic, it may be time to give it a proper wash. You can start by trying to blast off dirt with a high pressure garden hose, but you run the risk of sending stones flying. You might damage the stones, and ultimately it may not remove all the dirt. For a safer, more effective option, head to your kitchen or laundry room and grab the same cleaning supplies you might use there: dish soap, vinegar, maybe even bleach. You'll want to remove solids like leaves and garbage, then give the rocks a good washing.
First, gather your cleaning tools. You will need a garden rake or leaf blower, a garden hose, a stiff-bristle brush, and either water with dish soap or vinegar. Start by removing any leaves or other bits of debris stuck in between the gravel using a rake or blowing it out with a leaf blower (set low because, again, we're not trying to hurt anybody with flying stones!). Rinse the gravel with a garden hose. Now, it's time to scrub. Use a stiff brush to clean gravel with dish soap and water. You can also swap out the dish soap with vinegar if you'd like to keep it all-natural.
If all else fails, break out the bleach
If the initial cleaning still isn't enough, you may need to bring out the big guns: bleach. For this project, you'll need a metal hardware cloth or mesh cloth, a wheelbarrow, a sheet of tarp, bleach, and water. Use the hardware cloth or mesh cloth to filter out any remaining debris or dirt in the gravel, putting the gravel in the wheelbarrow. Create a bleach solution with ten parts water to one part bleach(you can dilute it even more if you like). Make enough of the bleach mixture to completely cover the gravel in the wheelbarrow. Let it sit for anywhere from a few minutes to 24 hours, depending on how much cleaning your stones need. Finally, drain the bleach solution into a bucket and rinse the stones with fresh water to remove excess bleach. To safely dispose of leftover bleach without damaging the soil, plants and grass in your yard, flush it down a toilet or indoor drain with plenty of water.
Some additional tips to keep in mind: To avoid water spots, you may want to consider doing this project earlier in the day so the rocks have plenty of daylight to air dry completely in the sun. As mentioned above, take special care when using hoses or leaf blowers during your cleaning, as projectile gravel is one of the safety concerns to consider when using landscape gravel in your yard. And as a preventative measure, consider applying a stone sealer for white stones every one to two years to keep things from getting grungy fast — and to save yourself from frequent cleaning sessions.