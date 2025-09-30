The Best Method For Cleaning The White Pea Gravel In Your Landscaping

White pea gravel can make a visually elevated statement in your landscaping. White gravel pathways are a key element of incorporating French-inspired landscaping into your backyard design, and the luminous color can brighten up even the shadiest of backyard spaces. Still, there are a lot of things to consider before using white gravel in your garden, including a higher cost and the maintenance involved to keep it looking fresh and elegant. When white pea gravel starts to look discolored from algae or dirt, or gets grimy from the elements or too much foot traffic, it may be time to give it a proper wash. You can start by trying to blast off dirt with a high pressure garden hose, but you run the risk of sending stones flying. You might damage the stones, and ultimately it may not remove all the dirt. For a safer, more effective option, head to your kitchen or laundry room and grab the same cleaning supplies you might use there: dish soap, vinegar, maybe even bleach. You'll want to remove solids like leaves and garbage, then give the rocks a good washing.

First, gather your cleaning tools. You will need a garden rake or leaf blower, a garden hose, a stiff-bristle brush, and either water with dish soap or vinegar. Start by removing any leaves or other bits of debris stuck in between the gravel using a rake or blowing it out with a leaf blower (set low because, again, we're not trying to hurt anybody with flying stones!). Rinse the gravel with a garden hose. Now, it's time to scrub. Use a stiff brush to clean gravel with dish soap and water. You can also swap out the dish soap with vinegar if you'd like to keep it all-natural.