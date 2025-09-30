An Adored Hidden Lake In Alabama That'll Be A Great Spot For Your Next Camping Trip

If you're looking for a relaxing place to hike, fish, or camp in Alabama, one of the best spots may be one that's flown under your radar. Lake Wedowee is a gorgeous lake on the Tallapoosa River with over 10,000 acres of waterway. The lake was formed in the 1980s, when the R.L. Harris Dam was completed, flooding the valley behind it and turning it into the lake that's there today.

There are at least 13 campsites available around Lake Wedowee. These are primitive, and they're provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservation or fee required. Keep in mind that these sites have no amenities and are more difficult to access, so be sure to pack everything you need. The lake is also known for its clean waters, so you should employ some tips for camping sustainably to help keep it that way.

If you want to enjoy the beauty of Lake Wedowee from a campground with amenities, you'll need to make a reservation with one of the many privately owned campgrounds or RV parks around the lake. Fees, rules, and amenities vary, so be sure to read each campground's policies before reserving your spot. Unlike the island sites, you'll likely have a few neighbors at these campgrounds, so you may want to brush up on camping etiquette to avoid annoying other campers!