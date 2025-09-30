An Adored Hidden Lake In Alabama That'll Be A Great Spot For Your Next Camping Trip
If you're looking for a relaxing place to hike, fish, or camp in Alabama, one of the best spots may be one that's flown under your radar. Lake Wedowee is a gorgeous lake on the Tallapoosa River with over 10,000 acres of waterway. The lake was formed in the 1980s, when the R.L. Harris Dam was completed, flooding the valley behind it and turning it into the lake that's there today.
There are at least 13 campsites available around Lake Wedowee. These are primitive, and they're provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservation or fee required. Keep in mind that these sites have no amenities and are more difficult to access, so be sure to pack everything you need. The lake is also known for its clean waters, so you should employ some tips for camping sustainably to help keep it that way.
If you want to enjoy the beauty of Lake Wedowee from a campground with amenities, you'll need to make a reservation with one of the many privately owned campgrounds or RV parks around the lake. Fees, rules, and amenities vary, so be sure to read each campground's policies before reserving your spot. Unlike the island sites, you'll likely have a few neighbors at these campgrounds, so you may want to brush up on camping etiquette to avoid annoying other campers!
What to do at Lake Wedowee
While visiting Lake Wedowee for your camping trip, there are plenty of activities you can enjoy. One of the most popular is fishing. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can join in fishing tournaments and catch catfish, bream, and bass. You can fish from the shore, bring your own boat, or rent a boat from a local business. There are public boat ramps along the shore, too, so access to the water isn't an issue.
If fishing isn't to your liking, you can still enjoy the water by boating, swimming, canoeing, and kayaking. Explore the islands in the middle of the lake and keep an eye out for wildlife. Foxes, deer, and birds such as osprey and eagles call the forests around the lake home. Watch for them while hiking or picnicking, too, and be sure to clean up your food scraps if you don't want to end up with a camp full of foxes. There are many public boat ramps to launch from, and two public day-use areas, Little Fox and Flat Rock, that provide miles of trails for visitors to enjoy.
You should also be aware that November through April is flood season at Lake Wedowee. If you visit at this time, it's important to know what to do when caught in a flash flood, and be aware of your surroundings and the weather. While floods can be dangerous, many visitors are still able to enjoy a safe time during these months. You'll just need to plan your visit more carefully.